LOOKS LIKE A WATER PARK

A Driver In Savannah Recorded Some Of The Flood And It's Oddly Satisfying

0 diggs
There was a big flood in Savannah, Georgia on Friday, but that didn't stop this driver from going around and exploring the new terrain.
Storyful via Instagram
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SEEING (THROUGH) IS BELIEVING

0 diggs Gizmodo
Vista was bad. But it did one thing very, very right, and 11 years later, it’s never been more in fashion. So what was Vista actually prescient about? Translucent design elements.
BANKS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Why Are You Still Paying ATM Fees?

8 diggs radiusbank.com
Radius Bank is entirely online, so that means it’s built around you, no matter where you live. They recently joined the MoneyPass ATM network, which gives users access to 32,000 fee-free ATMs across the country. And if you use an ATM that’s still out of network, they’ll reimburse all fees at the end of each month.
'THE IRELAND OF MY YOUTH WAS CRUEL'

0 diggs Medium
This new and modern Ireland would shock those I knew in my childhood. I have met many people from other countries who don't know this about Ireland, who don't realize that we were so oppressed and raised in such a misogynistic, patriarchal, theocratic, cruel place.
BANKS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Bank Will Save You $337 In ATM Fees

2 diggs radiusbank.com
Radius Bank is entirely online, so that means it’s built around you, no matter where you live. They recently joined the MoneyPass ATM network, which gives users access to 32,000 fee-free ATMs across the country. And if you use an ATM that’s still out of network, they’ll reimburse all fees at the end of each month.