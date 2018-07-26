What The Heck Is Going On With All These Sardines?

EquityZen is a platform to invest in or sell shares of private, pre-IPO companies. Founded in 2013, EquityZen has already closed over 4,900 investments in 100+ companies. With the number of public companies at a 40-year low, now is the right time to gain access to the private markets and start investing.
Eventually, after $100,000 in attorney's bills, Monica Glennon was able to unmask the culprit who posted a false, damaging story about her online. It turned out to be a complete stranger who had been offended by a comment Glennon had made about a news article on Facebook.