In recent years, engineers have been able to build on grander scales thanks to the strength and reliability of substances such as novel steel alloys. But as we enter the realm of megastructures, maintaining safety and structural integrity has become a fiendish challenge.
Parachute is known for making remarkable bedding, so it’s no surprise that their bath collection operates at the same level. From quick-drying towels and bath mats to plush robes made in Turkey, they’ve got everything you need to upgrade your daily routine.