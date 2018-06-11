DON'T COUNT YOUR CHICKENS, ETC.

Poker Player Celebrates $1 Million Win Before Last Card Is Dealt, Which Turns Out To Be A Very Bad Idea

If you've ever doubted that karma is real, just look at what it did to WSOP player Sang Liu.
Via Storyful
