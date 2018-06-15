THE CITY BEFORE THE CITY WAS THE CITY

Incredibly Rare Film Uncovered Showing San Francisco Right After The 1906 Earthquake

A long-lost roll film turned up in a California flea market in 2017, and we're so glad it did.
PBS NewsHour via Reddit
