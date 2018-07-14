HOP ABOARD (OR MAYBE DON'T)

A Sumptuous Documentary About The Sahara Railway, One Of The Most Extreme In The World

Where the longest and heaviest trains in the world transport iron ore through extreme heat 430 miles down a single line railway.
National Geographic
SIMULATORS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Learn To Fly A Drone Online With This Sophisticated DRL Simulator

12 diggs thedroneracingleague.com/simulator/
The DRL SIM is the only simulator that translates online flying into better real-world flying. Hone your piloting skills with a fully customizable drone racing experience to achieve a flight that’s right for you. You can even race real DRL drones through real DRL course maps that you’ve seen the pros fly on ESPN.
CAN YOU SEE WHAT I SEA?

9 diggs fubiz.net
Half buried in the sea, the monolithic form of the building breaks the surface of the water to land on the steep shore. More than an aquarium, the structure will become a part of its marine environment, coming to rest directly on the seabed five meters below the surface of the water.
EYES, WINDOW, SOUL, ETC.

6 diggs Medium
The sun is about to set in Fukushima, Japan, and I am sitting on the top floor of an old building that used to be a primary school. In front of me, 10 adults sit on the floor with their eyes closed, facing each other in pairs.