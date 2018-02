Rubio says: "you would literally have to ban every semi-automatic rifle" as if it were a bad thing.... Instead, crowd goes wild. Oops. pic.twitter.com/cWi6uzK0gW

[DEAFENING APPLAUSE] Marco Rubio's Talking Point About Banning Assault Rifles Did Not Go Over The Way He Intended

At a CNN town hall with the Stoneman Douglas community, Senator Marco Rubio tried to score a rhetorical point by saying "you would literally have to ban every semi-automatic rifle" if you wanted to get around assault weapon loopholes. Did he expect the crowd to gasp in horror? They cheered.