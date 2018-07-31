Buffoon Decides To Hang From A Rock Ledge For A Photo, Is Unable To Lift Himself Back Up

Fios’ 100% fiber-optic gigabit network delivers blisteringly fast speeds on all (and we mean all) your devices. Switch to Fios now, and they’ll give you $200 towards a range of Google and Nest smart home devices.
Every week, Deadspin sifts through their email Funbag in search of silly questions worth addressing. This installment kicks off with a can't-miss roast of the worst — just truly fucking awful — logos in sports.
Taking a look back at the past 18 years and determining the 100 best episodes of TV since 2000 — the ones that stunned and entertained more than any others, and in turn made television what it is today.
When the two trailblazers of animated film finally met in 1941, the one named Walt Disney was quickly becoming a legend. The other, an Argentine named Quirino Cristiani, was on an equal but opposite trajectory toward obscurity.