HOLY SHIT

Here's Why You Don't Climb Rocks That Are Loose

1 digg
This guy is super lucky that he walked away from this with his limbs attached, because this could have gone so much worse.
ViralHog
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SPARE CHANGE

4 diggs breakermag.com
At his meeting with an unnamed government official, John Collins had started his spiel in earnest, when the official interrupted him. His concerns were not legal or technical but spiritual. "This gentleman," says Collins, "asked me if bitcoin was the Mark of the Beast."
WHEN REGULAR KETO IS TOO MAINSTREAM

1 digg melmagazine.com
If you've been hankering to go keto, because now everyone in the known universe has, but you were waiting for someone to hack the lazy person's version of this restrictive low-carb, high-fat diet plan that mimics starvation for big weight loss, well gather around children, because that day has come.
THAT IS... FAST

3 diggs
Apparently he went so fast that he ran out of drag strip and ended up going 200 feet into the field at the end of the track.