We Can't Believe It's A Robot That's Making This Omelette

Sebastian Spencer, a junior at West Virginia's Weir High School, holds West Virginia's state record in the 100 meters (and he has several D-I college football scholarship offers). He showed off his wheels in this wild comeback in the final leg of the 4x100 relay at West Virginia's state meet.
As a sex cult "grandmaster," Keith Raniere oversaw dungeon paddlings, brandings and naked meetings — but his most brutal form of punishment was emotional manipulation, said former slave Lauren Salzman.
The NBA has become a 24-hour-a-day, 12-month-a-year sport, but is the off-court drama and gossip threatening to eclipse the on-court product? And is the drawn-out and largely drama-free postseason to blame?