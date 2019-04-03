GETTING THE HANG OF IT

Robber Tries To Escape From A Window On 22nd Floor, Realizes He's Not Jason Bourne

With police in hot pursuit, this guy, who just robbed a local shopkeeper, made one major miscalculation.
Via Newsflare
GRIFTER'S PARADISE

American language suggests that grift can be separated from everything else. American life suggests otherwise.
MAN'S BEST DEFENDER

Jotham Dyble manages tree plantations, which means he occasionally runs into some wildlife. Luckily, he had his dog with him when he ran into a feisty cougar — which Dyble eventually had to hit with a stick to make it leave.
STRIPPING DOWN THE ISSUE OF SIZING

On some level, most people probably suspect that clothing sizes don't mean very much, if only from the experience of struggling to fit into garments that should fit but don't (or vice versa). But put your mind at ease: it is undeniably and objectively true that the sizes of different "sizes" vary dramatically.