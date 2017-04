Philly robber seen stretching in Dunkin' Donuts parking lot before holding up the store & robbing them of cash pic.twitter.com/PeBeFZdRqO

STRETCH ARMED-STRONG Robber Does Some Simple Stretching Before Robbing A Dunkin' Donuts

A Philadelphia robber conducted some seemingly effective exercises before stealing from a Dunkin' Donuts. In the video, the perpetrator pauses in the parking lot, does a few stretches, and then leaps over the counter.