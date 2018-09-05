THE LEAST SMOOTH CRIMINAL

It's Hard To Botch An Armed Robbery More Than This Guy Did

If you're going to try to rob a store, accidentally throwing your (fake) gun across the counter is the wrong way to go about it.
E-Cig of Denver via Storyful
