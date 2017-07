'VEEP' IS REAL Here's Audio Of Rick Perry Getting Pranked By Russians For 22 Minutes

Last month, Energy Secretary Rick Perry took a call with who he thought was Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman. It was not. Instead, Perry sat on the phone with Russian Pranksters Vladimir "Vovan" Kuznetsov and Alexei "Lexus" Stolyarov. They talked about a pig shit biofuel, among other things.