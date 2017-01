HOLD ON, THERE'S MORE This Remake Of The 'Two Brothers' Trailer From 'Rick And Morty' With Footage From Real Movies Is Genius

Season 1's "Rixty Minutes" featured a bonkers trailer (with an improvised script by "Rick and Morty" creator Justin Roiland) for a movie called "Two Brothers." YouTuber Just Editing Things decided to cut together the trailer using footage from existing films, and it is just brilliant.