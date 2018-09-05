This Weird, Incredible New Membrane Only Lets Through Big Stuff

Alright, we'll tell you. DigitalOcean is a high-performance cloud platform that has an easy-to-use control panel and API, so you spend less time managing cloud services and more time on the work you'd rather be doing. DigitalOcean is offering a $100 credit to Digg readers to test it out.
At the Saratoga Race Course, every racehorse is carefully groomed, exercised and trained for the winner's circle. For the workers who take care of them, the hours are long and the pay is low, but most of them wouldn't give up life on the backstretch for anything.