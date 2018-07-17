TIME TO TAKE A GODDAMN STAND:

We Hereby Demand That All Batboys And Batgirls Be Replaced With Golden Retrievers

2 diggs
Sorry to all the soon-to-be out-of-work-batpeople, but the market demands it.
Caters via VideoElephant
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MODERN CRIME

5 diggs Motherboard
Meet the hackers who flip seized Instagram handles and cryptocurrency in a shady, buzzing underground market for stolen accounts and usernames. Their victim's weakness? Phone numbers.
MORTGAGES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

How Much House Can You Really Afford?

13 diggs better.com
Better Mortgage has the only mortgage application process that is 100% online. That means you can get pre-approved in less than three minutes and have a realistic estimate of how much house you can afford. If only getting on ‘House Hunters’ was this easy.
GO AHEAD, TREAT YOURSELF

0 diggs Popular Science
Not all fats are created equal. There's the dangerous trans fats, the healthy unsaturated fats, and the middling saturated fats, but even within that final category there are variations. That marbled steak? Bad for you, in non moderate amounts. But that creamy yogurt? It might actually be good for you.