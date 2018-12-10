GRIN AND BEAR IT 'TIL 2019

When You Realize Your Friends Are Fake As Hell But Don't Want To Stir The Pot Before The Holidays

1 digg
And here they are claiming to be "good boys."
Marina Aguiar via ViralHog
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE'

9 diggs GQ
The story of the Thai cave rescue — in which a team of young soccer players and their coach survived for 18 days before being extracted by divers — got even more unbelievable the closer we looked.
SPACE: IT'S COOL

7 diggs
NASA's OSIRIS-REx probe has arrived at the asteroid Bennu, which has a diameter of roughly 500 meters — and a not insignificant chance of impacting Earth in the late 22nd century. The images making up this animation were taken between August 17 and November 27.
MORTGAGES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Think Mortgages Are One-Size-Fits-All? Let's Talk

2 diggs better.com
With Better Mortgage, your path home is personalized from A to Z — starting with your affordability estimate. Get a personalized look at your home purchasing power based on your unique needs. Try the affordability estimator today.
MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE

1 digg Washington Post
"Have you heard anything more about the Margaret Yeatman murder?" asked the woman on the other end of the phone. Yeatman. The caller reminded me I had written about her killing three decades earlier.