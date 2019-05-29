NOT TO BE BLUNT

Craftsman Returns A Rusty Pair Of Shears Back To Its Former, Shiny Glory

0 diggs
A pawn shop item is transformed into a useful tool through a meticulous three-day process.
Via Caters
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
None
SALES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

The Parade Of Savings Is On

2 diggs store.hp.com
HP's Memorial Day Sale is still going! Save up to 61% on PCs, accessories, and more!
STAY WAVY

0 diggs PetaPixel
After over a decade as a guitarist in a band, Warren Keelan picked up a camera and found a passion for landscape photography. But after getting his first waterproof camera housing, the photographer took his work into the ocean and that's when things clicked for him.
GOOGLE 'EYE OF A NEEDLE'

8 diggs BBC
Televangelist Todd Coontz has a well-worn routine: he dresses in a suit, pulls out a Bible and urges viewers to pledge a very specific amount of money. "Don't delay, don't delay," he urges, calmly but emphatically.