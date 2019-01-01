LIFE ENJOYMENT REPRESENTATION SERVICE

Birthday Boy Rents A Squad Of People To Pretend To Be His Friends For Instagram Likes

0 diggs
It's 2019, and appearing to have friends is more important than actually having friends.
Vice
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals