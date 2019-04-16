THIS SONG IS (STILL) A SMASH

A Reharmonization Of 'Thank U, Next' That Transforms The Song Into Something Smooth And Jazzy

0 diggs
A change in chord progressions turns the pop banger into something more sultry and bittersweet.
Adam Neely
