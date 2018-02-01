IF IT'S GOOD ENOUGH FOR 'STAR TREK'...

Yup, The Trailer For The Han Solo Movie Still Works When You Set It To 'Sabotage'

Hey — better the Beastie Boys original than a slowed-down pop song cover like every other movie has.
Via Reddit
