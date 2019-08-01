Why We Have To Click On A Box To Prove We're Not A Robot

Sam is Lori's older sister, but Sam was the one always getting in trouble. Parties, older boyfriends, dead-end jobs, dead-end marriages. And now, three federal charges: providing material support to ISIS, aiding and abetting ISIS, and lying to the FBI.
Here's a trick from skateboarder Evan Mock that, if you were to just see out of the corner of your eye, you might shrug at and move on. But as soon as you focus on it and realize what Mock is doing, you'll lose your mind, because hoooooly sh*t, what?
Season One of "Broken Ground" gives the mic to Southerners on the front lines of today's environmental issues. You'll hear first-hand stories from those facing environmental injustices and rising above challenges.