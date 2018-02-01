Moving Furniture In Real Life Takes Too Much Time, So This Guy Decided To Do It Virtually Instead

Is your wallet the width of a meatball sub? Time to simplify. The Ridge Wallet is a slim, RFID-blocking wallet that will hold up to 12 cards and has a modular design for easy access. They’re made from aluminum, titanium or carbon fiber and come with a lifetime guarantee.
In order to better understand the impact of warming waters on Antarctic ice, researchers drilled a 300-meter-deep hole into the Ross Ice shelf. While what they might find might be alarming, at least they delivered this video of a calming dive into what can only be described as blissful oblivion.
The series showcased wild stunts in a world before iPhones, social media and YouTube, airing for two years and eventually morphing into nine films and four spin-offs. But once the cameras stopped rolling, several of the show's stars were left severely injured and suffering from substance abuse problems — and truly discovered just how dark fame can be.