In 2009 and 2010, the Atlanta school system endured a cheating scandal that involved more than 40 schools. That turbulent time had begun to feel thankfully distant. But the goal of increasing student achievement remained.
With monday.com you can manage projects and tasks in a single board, move through the timeline visually and intuitively and communicate with your teammates in the context of each task. Plus, it connects with all the apps you already use and love like Dropbox, Google Drive and Zapier.
Hopeless romantic and super inventor Ed uses a "nonlinear, existential reformation remote" to try to fall in love over and over again. James Kennedy really did it in this cleverly written and extremely well-produced short.