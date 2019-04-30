THE NUMBERS DO LIE

Mathematician Explains Why The 'Razzle-Dazzle' Carnival Game Is An Unwinnable Scam

It looks and feels like a game of chance — one you can win if you just put enough dollar bills down. But it is not that.
Scam Nation via Boing Boing
