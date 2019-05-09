This Two-Headed Albino Turtle Is A Statistical Miracle

Halima was supposed to die at a market in Chad. And her mission was to take as many people as possible with her — a mission forced upon her by the terror group Boko Haram. But she survived, and the 20-year-old is now learning how to live again.
Fulton & Roark practically invented solid cologne--the premium alternative to traditional sprays. Now you can try all 8 fragrances for just $16. Plus, each sample pack comes with a $16 credit for your next purchase.
The governments of 187 countries have agreed to control the movement of plastic waste between national borders, in an effort to curb the world's plastic crisis -- but the United States was not among them.