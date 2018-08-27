THIS IS TERRIFYING

If You Ever Want To Escape From A Python, Maybe Don't Try To Climb A Tree

2 diggs
Because if this video's any indication, pythons are master tree climbers and will outclimb you easy-peasy.
ViralHog
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
CODING WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Stop Sitting On Your World Changing App Idea

3 diggs breue.com
You have an amazing idea that you want to turn into a reality. But, you can’t code and don’t have a co-founder that can. Meet Breue, your digital launch partner. Breue turns a good idea into a beautiful, full-functioning product for $9k in 4 weeks.