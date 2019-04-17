Puppy Meets His Newborn Human For The First Time, Tries To Bundle Him Up Nice And Good

Reviews have been filtering in for Samsung's $1,980 Galaxy Fold, and they've been generally positive, stressing that the Fold is still a work in progress but that the concept and execution are exciting. Samsung's joy may prove short-lived, however.
Wherever you're going, the Hemsworth Navy Suit will help you get there. This timeless classic is versatile, stylish, and–of course–made to fit your exact measurements. Use code DIGG at checkout to get 55% off.
Hundreds of thousands of people watched Greta Rogers spit scorn at the Phoenix City Council and Suns owner Robert Sarver, whose legacy in Phoenix will forever include her most famous line: "He's so tight, he squeaks when he walks."
The billionaire Terry Gou, whose company is best known for manufacturing iPhones, announced Wednesday he would run for Taiwan's presidency, saying his bid had received a divine blessing — from a Chinese sea goddess.