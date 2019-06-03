REALLY SHOULD BE TAUGHT IN FILM CLASS

The Amount Of Precision Involved In This Pullback Drone Shot Is Incredible

1 digg
This feels like something out of a trippy action film.
TMS Productions via ViralHog
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
LIVE

0 diggs
You'll have to wait until fall for the new iPhones to be unveiled, but we're still expecting lots of updates today — including iOS Dark Mode and the introduction of iPadOS.
A TROPE WORTH INTERROGATING

0 diggs Columbia Journalism Review
Florida has no monopoly on strange events, drug addiction, or mental illness, the lifeblood of the form. What it does have is strong public records laws that make obtaining mugshots and arrest reports easier than in many other states (including California and New York, which aren't known for their lack of eccentricity, either).
A LANGUAGE LIFE LESSON

0 diggs Quartz
Intentional avoidance of the term disability sends the message that there's something inherently negative or bad about having a disability. And disabled people are tired of non-disabled people telling us what they think is best for us.