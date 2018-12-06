"I still can't comprehend that there are humans riding on the top of this lone white streak into the great black open," wrote astronaut Alexander Gerst about this footage of the Soyuz MS-11 entering orbit. Same, Alexander. Same.
Breweries are releasing new beers at unprecedented speeds, catering to a consumer culture more interested in diversifying their Untappd portfolios than in necessarily drinking something great. It wasn't always this way.
The issues that plague the NFL — from rampant concussions to players going unchecked for abusing their partners — are not funny. But ESPN's late night host Katie Nolan does a pretty fantastic job holding the league accountable while also skewering all the weirdly funny things about the latest Kareem Hunt/Reuben Foster disasters.
I knew sex was a good thing, and I was excited about it, but I wanted to savor it in the context God had planned for me. My plan was to write myself something like a sexy Christian version of a "Sweet Valley High" book.
In the spring of 2018, a team of researchers soared above the rugged, northeastern portion of British Columbia's Wells Gray Provincial Park in a helicopter. They were looking for caribou, but they found something else.