THE LIMIT DOES EXIST

Why Interstellar Space Travel Might Never Be Possible

2 diggs
Potential solution: force a bunch of people to live out their lives trapped a tin can with no promise of ever getting out in their lifetimes.
RealLifeLore
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WHERE JAZZ LIVES, AND NEVER DIES

4 diggs popula.com
The Vanguard is probably the oldest continuously running venue for jazz music in America. I knew what it sounded like to be in there because nearly every major figure in the history of modern jazz has released an album titled "Live at the Village Vanguard," or some variation thereof.
RATES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Are You Paying Too Much On Your Student Loans?

8 diggs credible.com
Credible makes it easy for you to get a better handle on your student loans. It helps you refinance — i.e. getting a new loan with a better interest rate and lower monthly payment. Check out your personalized options for free right now. Don’t worry, it won’t affect your credit score.