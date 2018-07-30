You Will Feel 'The Power Of Love' Listening To This Kiddie Instrument Cover Of Huey Lewis And The News

After years of painstaking acoustic measurements, Hempton identified this spot on Washington's Olympic Peninsula as the quietest place in the US — the spot most free of our man-made noise pollution. But now it faces its biggest threat yet.
Fios’ 100% fiber-optic gigabit network delivers blisteringly fast speeds on all (and we mean all) your devices. Switch to Fios now, and they’ll give you $200 towards a range of Google and Nest smart home devices.
The cooler is essentially our second backpack. And yes, there is science and technique to efficient, effective cooler packing, which is necessary if you want to keep your food supply safe and dry, and your beers cold.