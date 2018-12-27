Neighbor Spots Porch Thief, Chases Him Down

Get SimpliSafe — with no long-term contracts — for 20% off today, and you'll also get an extra camera for free. That way when you're checking out your home security situation from the easy-to-use smartphone app, you'll have one extra view to make sure everything's a-okay.
"It seems like they've built essentially a side-friction roller coaster, minus the coasting part," said Nick Weisenberger, an automotive engineer who co-manages Coaster101, a roller coaster news and appreciation site. "That's old-school."
The former UFC title challenger, who was granted Russian citizenship by President Vladimir Putin less than four months earlier, was elected to a council of deputies in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow.