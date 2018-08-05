'CAN'T STOP FEELING BILLIE JEAN'S FACE'

A Silky Smooth Cover Combining Michael Jackson, The Weeknd And Justin Timberlake Songs

2 diggs
Monday becomes a bit more bearable with this one.
PomplamooseMusic
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD

0 diggs Washington Post
President Trump's acknowledgment of the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-aligned lawyer contradicted a misleading statement he dictated for his son in 2017. But in a tweet, Trump called the meeting "totally legal" and distanced himself by writing, "I did not know about it!"
INVESTMENT WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Get Access To Hard-To-Find Private Investment Opportunities

0 diggs equityzen.com
EquityZen is a platform to invest in or sell shares of private, pre-IPO companies. Founded in 2013, EquityZen has already closed over 4,900 investments in 100+ companies. With the number of public companies at a 40-year low, now is the right time to gain access to the private markets and start investing.
AT LEAST THEY FAIL TOGETHER

0 diggs
Two divers attempt a move where they dive at the same time, but one is starting upside down. It starts with a lot of hype from the audience, which quickly comes crashing down — pun intended.
I'M NOT GOING TO BE ON THE 'LOST' REBOOT

3 diggs
Turns out, plane crashes that result in death are extremely unlikely. Here are some steps you can take to make that survival rate even higher. Spoiler: Get the right shoes.