Check Out The Way This Police Robot Pulls A Car Over

Xfyro has made the first-ever fully waterproof wireless earbuds. They're comfortable, secure, and magnetically connect to the battery case so you can enjoy a total listening time of 20-30 hours before having to recharge your case.
Trailers, today, are fully dramatized productions meant to extract maximum emotion towards a film. Back when "Star Wars" came out it didn't get this full treatment, so Tom F of YouTube decided to do it himself.
In one of the deadliest cities in the world, an embattled group of young men had little but their tiny patch of turf — and they would die to protect it. Journalists from The New York Times spent weeks recording their struggle.