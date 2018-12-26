PHEW

Cop Car Narrowly Misses Getting Hit By An Oncoming Train After The Crossing Guard Fails To Lower

Police officer Peter Stanglewic barely got out of this situation alive after a railroad switch shorted, knocking out the crossing guard.
Mokena Police Department via Storyful
