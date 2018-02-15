STARRING VERONICA TAYLOR

A Perfect Parody Of The Pokémon Games And TV Show

2 diggs
BLUE USED 'FULL RESTORE'! Wait, what? He can do that?! We're going to be here for a while, huh?
ProZD
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
INVESTING WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Invest In Crypto, Stocks And Options — All Commission-Free

15 diggs robinhood.com
Robinhood lets you invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs and options side by side, all commission-free in one app. Plus, there’s no account minimum deposit needed, so you can start investing at any level. Ready to invest? Get a free stock (such as Apple, Ford, or Sprint) when you sign up.
HOW DOES THIS KEEP HAPPENING?

4 diggs apnews.com
An orphaned 19-year-old with a troubled past and an AR-15 rifle was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder Thursday morning after being questioned for hours by state and federal authorities following the deadliest school shooting in the US in five years.