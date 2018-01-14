TERRIFYING

Plane Skids Off Runway In Turkey, Nearly Falls Into Sea

5 diggs
Fortunately no passengers or crew were injured after a Pegasus Airlines flight landing at Trabzon airport in Turkey skidded off the runway onto a steep slope towards the sea.
