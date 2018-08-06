WATCHING ON REPEAT FOR THE NEXT WEEK

This Pup Running Around With A GoPro Has Reminded Us That There Is Plenty Of Good Left In The World

0 diggs
The camera was attached to a ping-pong paddle that she happily snatched and ran off with at full speed.
Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SPEED WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

How To Get Ridiculously Fast Internet AND $200

1 digg
Fios’ 100% fiber-optic gigabit network delivers blisteringly fast speeds on all (and we mean all) your devices. Switch to Fios now, and they’ll give you $200 towards a range of Google and Nest smart home devices.
IT'S PROBABLY NOT BROKEN

6 diggs
Cohen reprises his role as the right-wing Israeli "Colonel Erran Moran," convincing the former Republican Senate nominee from Alabama to let him use his pedophile detector on him. Moore has been tailed by multiple allegations of sexual assault against young women and girls.