This Pup Running Around With A GoPro Has Reminded Us That There Is Plenty Of Good Left In The World

Lithium-ion batteries power everything from smartphones and laptops to electric cars and e-cigarettes. But, with lithium close to breaking point, researchers are scrambling for the next battery breakthrough.
Fios’ 100% fiber-optic gigabit network delivers blisteringly fast speeds on all (and we mean all) your devices. Switch to Fios now, and they’ll give you $200 towards a range of Google and Nest smart home devices.
Cohen reprises his role as the right-wing Israeli "Colonel Erran Moran," convincing the former Republican Senate nominee from Alabama to let him use his pedophile detector on him. Moore has been tailed by multiple allegations of sexual assault against young women and girls.