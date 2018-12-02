SOMETIMES IT JUST WORKS

This Is The Luckiest Ping Pong Shot We've Ever Seen

The kid who made this return still ended up losing the point, but if we're being honest, he should be awarded the match.
Via Newsflare
NASA's OSIRIS-REx probe has arrived at the asteroid Bennu, which has a diameter of roughly 500 meters — and a not insignificant chance of impacting Earth in the late 22nd century. The images making up this animation were taken between August 17 and November 27.
If Europe's average temperatures had remained a few degrees cooler after the last glacial period 10,000 years ago, the existence of Doggerland would have been a reality in human history.  What impact would it have had on events as we know them?