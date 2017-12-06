WHAT THE HELL, NATURE

Huge Fish Grabs A Bird And Yanks It Underwater

0 diggs
Luckily pike don't attack humans, because, uh, holy crap.
Chris Verheul via ViralHog
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'IT WAS A NIGHTMARE'

2 diggs POLITICO
Tar Creek, Oklahoma, is breathtaking in a terrible way: At one time the world’s deepest source of lead and zinc, the three-town region is now a cratered landscape so poisonous that no one, aside from 10 holdouts, can live there.
SOLUTIONS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Blends Your Business Data In Real Time

5 diggs grow.com
Grow’s business intelligence software and data dashboards are the simplest way to unite data/build reports from hundreds of sources, including spreadsheets, databases, and SaaS applications. Enterprise-quality insights that are actually attainable. Very cool.

Trending Tech Stories

PEACE AND A QUIETLY BURBLING CREEK

0 diggs Motherboard
Millions of people in cities rely on recorded nature sounds to manage sleep and stress, and scientists are slowly understanding why it works.