Lad Picks Up A Hitchhiker On The Road, The Two Share A Rousing Day Together

A company that makes diapers for the adult baby/diaper lover fetish community (known as AB/DL) gave up on its attempt to trademark the term “ABDL” on Thursday after message boards for the community exploded in anger last week.