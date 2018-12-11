When Dick's Sporting Goods announced that it would reduce gun sales in the wake of the Parkland school shooting, CEO Edward Stack said he wanted to start a conversation about gun safety in America. What he got instead was a firestorm.
President Donald Trump, vice president Mike Pence and congressional Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi sat down in front of TV cameras in the Oval Office on Tuesday to discuss the border wall and funding the government. It did not go well.
The Republican Party has struggled to get significant support from black voters for decades. What's different now is that many GOP officials seem to have stopped trying to speak to them, no longer paying even minimal lip service to their concerns.