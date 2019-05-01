Debunking A Viral Facebook Video: No, You Cannot Turn Pencil Lead Into Diamonds

Fulton & Roark practically invented solid cologne--the premium alternative to traditional sprays. Now you can try all 8 fragrances for just $16. Plus, each sample pack comes with a $16 credit for your next purchase.
Since the first trailer dropped, swathes of fans have gone from hating the movie's "realistic" CGI Pokémon to loving them. Question is, will viewers find more to love than their favorite monsters? Here's what the reviews say.
On Thursday, journalism school and media watchdog Poynter announced that it had taken down its "UnNews" database of "websites that repeatedly spread false or misleading information" after several conservative news websites cried foul.