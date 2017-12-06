'CUDDLE MEEEE'

A Beautiful Behind-The-Scenes Moment Of A 'Blue Planet' Director Fending Off An Insistent Pelican

While shooting on location in the Galápagos Islands, a friendly local paid this crew a visit.
BBC Earth
