I'M A LONER, DOTTIE—A WOOKIEE

Chewbacca's Growls Dubbed Over With Pee-wee Herman's Laugh Is Maximum Fun

The good folks at Alamo Drafthouse were curious what would happen if you traded Chewie's voice for Pee-wee.
Alamo Drafthouse
