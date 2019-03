HEAVY STUFF, BUT HE KEEPS IT LIGHT Hasan Minhaj Starts His Indian Politics Episode With A Montage Of His Family Telling Him Not To Talk About Indian Politics

The India-Pakistan divide is an essential issue for the upcoming 2019 Indian elections. Here, much to his family's dismay, Indian-American Hasan Minhaj breaks down the many storylines around the country's race and why so much of it is so similar to the US.