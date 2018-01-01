THIS LOOKS RIDICULOUS

Matt Smith Is A Soldier Communicating With Highly-Evolved Zombie Stanley Tucci In The Trailer For 'Patient Zero'

1 digg
They lost us when they revealed the zombie rats.
JoBlo Movie Trailers
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
PROTECTION WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

A Prime Day Deal On Condoms You May Want To Know About

2 diggs lelo.com
LELO HEX represents the first major condom innovation in the last 70 years with its dynamic hexagonal structure. This new technology means: they don’t break, slip or reduce sensation like other options do. Take 25% off during Amazon Prime Week and see what makes these condoms different.