Pastor Executes An Extremely Time-Consuming Prank On His Coworker With 3,600 Sticky Notes

The absurd and remarkable story of Sealand, a "micronation" on an eerie metal platform off the coast of England, tells us plenty about libertarianism, national sovereignty and the lawlessness of the ocean.
Always keep an eye on your home with eufyCam E. Have peace of mind that your home is secure 365 days of the year from just one charge. Live stream video and record in 1080p for crystal-clear quality day and night.
As New York grapples with its constant demand for public spaces, some residents are objecting to the restrictive and exclusionary designs and policies that they say reflect an increasingly hostile city.
Footage of MMA fighter Conor McGregor punching an old man in the head at a Dublin pub over a whiskey argument has emerged. Police are looking into the matter and have said "no arrests have been made to date."